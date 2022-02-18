Pretty much all you need to know about the "Freedom Convoy" is right here:
Jordan Klepper visits the "anti-mandate" trucker convoy
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- QNuts
Urine-drinking "Vaccine Police" leader says it's his right to drive without a driver's license
Earlier this month, "Vaccine Police" captain Christopher Key told his anti-vax followers he had the antidote to Covid-19. "Drink urine!" he said. Now the Alabama gentleman, protecting his individual freedoms at any cost to others, insists he doesn't need a driver's license to drive. "I travel," he told the Daily Beast yesterday, insinuating that traveling… READ THE REST
Watch: Bagel Karen is back, this time at a rally where she admits she has Covid
Stephanie Denaro, aka Bagel Karen — who called a bakery worker the N-word in March after he refused to serve her without her mask (see video at bottom of post) — returns to the spotlight. This time she is knowingly spreading her Covid cooties at an anti-vax rally in New York. While walking with a… READ THE REST
Watch: Matt Gaetz says he will "take power" after 2022 election
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) has big plans. He and his corrupt cronies, including sidekick Marjorie Taylor Greene, are "going to take power after this next election." "We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it's not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no… READ THE REST
The $80 GameCreators bundle is here to help curb your video game boredom
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It seems to us that finding a hobby in social isolation is rather hard since we've tried literally everything. It's time to get a little more creative with how we spend our time and… READ THE REST
Boost your earning potential by becoming a master at Microsoft Excel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You may have managed to get by in your professional life, knowing a few essential shortcuts and concepts necessary for using popular computer programs, like Microsoft Excel. But beyond that, you… READ THE REST
Stand out from the crowd with this podcasting mic package for $28.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In 2012, podcasting was a novelty to most. If anything, it was an offshoot of talk radio that not many understood or thought would last. Ten years later, it's hard to… READ THE REST