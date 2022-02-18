Louisiana school teacher facing 40 years in prison after feeding sperm-laced cupcakes to her students

Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher at a Junior High School in Walker, Louisiana, and her ex-husband Dennis Perkins, are staring down long jail sentences for their incredibly awful list of crimes and abuse.

WFLA:

"Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and pled guilty in court," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. "She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial."

Per the agreement, Cynthia admitted to helping her ex-husband sexually assault a juvenile, film a juvenile bathing, and lace cupcakes with sperm from her ex-husband, which were fed to school children, the report added.

Cynthia allegedly filed for divorce after the couple were arrested and charged. Cynthia's attorneys said she was manipulated by her ex-husband into committing child sex crimes. Her attorneys called Dennis the "mastermind" behind the couple's criminal activity.