Kristi Noem, the unpleasant governor of South Dakota, has worked tirelessly to make transgender people in her state feel less than human. Her efforts have paid off: ninety percent of LGBTQ+ youth in South Dakota are diagnosed with anxiety or depression. When she was asked why, she said, ""I don't know. That makes me sad, and we should figure it out."
Weird governer who enjoys making trans youth miserable says she doesn't know why so many are depressed and anxious, but it makes her "sad"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- boring weirdoes
Learn pro-level digital marketing skills with these $35 courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you work for a business or dream of owning your own, learning marketing is crucial to achieving success. Unfortunately, marketing is way more complicated today than two hundred years ago.… READ THE REST
The $80 GameCreators bundle is here to help curb your video game boredom
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It seems to us that finding a hobby in social isolation is rather hard since we've tried literally everything. It's time to get a little more creative with how we spend our time and… READ THE REST
Boost your earning potential by becoming a master at Microsoft Excel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You may have managed to get by in your professional life, knowing a few essential shortcuts and concepts necessary for using popular computer programs, like Microsoft Excel. But beyond that, you… READ THE REST