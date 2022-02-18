Weird governer who enjoys making trans youth miserable says she doesn't know why so many are depressed and anxious, but it makes her "sad"

Mark Frauenfelder

Kristi Noem, the unpleasant governor of South Dakota, has worked tirelessly to make transgender people in her state feel less than human. Her efforts have paid off: ninety percent of LGBTQ+ youth in South Dakota are diagnosed with anxiety or depression. When she was asked why, she said, ""I don't know. That makes me sad, and we should figure it out."