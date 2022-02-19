Incredible deal on a new 10 ¼" Lodge cast iron skillet

This 10 ¼" Lodge cast iron skillet is an absolute bargain.

Aside from the stove I usually use it on, my large cast iron skillet is likely the most used cooking tool I have. The pre-seasoning from Lodge, in my experience, acts as a starter coat and I add a few layers on my own, with either reserved lard from bacon.

I make everything from bacon and eggs to deep dish pizzas in mine. It is amazing for roasting spatchcocked chicken or searing steaks. There is rarely a time that my skillet is not sitting on my stove waiting.

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet via Amazon