I frequently go down the rabbit hole of listening to Leo covers for hours.
Leo Moracchioli covers '99 Problems'
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Leo Moracchioli
- metal covers
Metal cover of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For A Hero"
The bunny is almost always a sure sign I'll enjoy a Leo Moracchioli cover, but this Holding Out For A Hero was just ripe for the metal treatment. READ THE REST
Metal version of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' theme
Leo never fails to entertain. The bunny is awesome. Additionally, for your enjoyment: READ THE REST
Leo Moracchioli delivers The Bee Gee's 'Night Fever'
Leo covering the Bee Gees is pretty marvelous, but lets talk about that rabbit. I am wondering who is tougher? Leo's Rabbit buddy looks pretty badass, but there is the Easter Bunny. Honestly, I am not sure I want to hang out with Easter Bunny, but the whole Easter thing has always confused me. Leo's… READ THE REST
Learn pro-level digital marketing skills with these $35 courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you work for a business or dream of owning your own, learning marketing is crucial to achieving success. Unfortunately, marketing is way more complicated today than two hundred years ago.… READ THE REST
The $80 GameCreators bundle is here to help curb your video game boredom
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It seems to us that finding a hobby in social isolation is rather hard since we've tried literally everything. It's time to get a little more creative with how we spend our time and… READ THE REST
Boost your earning potential by becoming a master at Microsoft Excel
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You may have managed to get by in your professional life, knowing a few essential shortcuts and concepts necessary for using popular computer programs, like Microsoft Excel. But beyond that, you… READ THE REST