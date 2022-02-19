The ZX Spectrum at 40 years old

The ZX Spectrum, a British-made 8-bit computer, enjoys a lifespan rivaled only by classic game consoles and perhaps a model or two from similarly dead U.S. competitor Commodore. It represents the explosive rise and fall of the early UK computer business. It's 40 years old.
"The vibe in the computer industry at the time was something akin to a revolution," Cousens tells me. "And the creative companies of the time – Psion, Bug-Byte, Silversoft and us – all thought we could conquer the world. There was a tremendous camaraderie and it was a very exciting time with young programmers working out of their bedrooms, constantly coming forward with ideas."