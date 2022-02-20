An "Average Joe" takes on the US Curling team

Jason Weisberger
Robert Przybysz/shutterstock.com

I think that curling, a sport that United States citizens remember exists once every 4 years, is hugely popular someplace. A GQ sports reporter tries to learn curling and to play with the US Olympic team. Sweden took gold in the event this year, the US placed 4th or "3rd loser."