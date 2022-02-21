Building a portable, affordable workbench for small spaces

When I was the editor-in-chief of the Make: website, for years, one of the most trafficked posts was one on how to build a basic workbench. Makes sense. Having a decent work surface is the first step in delving into regular DIY projects.



In this 3×3 Custom video, woodworker Tamar creates a portable, affordable workbench that can turn any table, desk, floor, or other surface into a maker's workbench. The bench includes a woodworker's vise and capabilities for clamping down all shapes and sizes of workpieces.



Tamar has plans on her website for the workbench which are available for five bucks.



Image: Screengrab