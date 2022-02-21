John Oliver breaks down the Critical Race Theory strawman

In this feature segment on Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver takes a look at what Critical Race Theory is, isn't, and how it has been used by Republicans to manufacture panic to real effect.
Image: Screengrab
In this feature segment on Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver takes a look at what Critical Race Theory is, isn't, and how it has been used by Republicans to manufacture panic to real effect.
Image: Screengrab
Try it for yourself, or make it into a game with a friend: both of you can choose the starting page that the other person will use. Whoever gets to Philosophy the most quickly wins. I played this with my friend and had her start on Toast sandwich, which led to Philosophy eventually. We discovered… READ THE REST
BLK SHP is a conspiracy of radically creative folks—successful entrepreneurs, authors, emerging artists, philanthropists, freaks, designers, musicians, social activists—working collaboratively on initiatives to make the world a better place. On the latest episode of the Black Sheep Podcast, my pal and BLK SHP founder Peter Sims and esteemed pianist/composer Harold O'Neal, years ago the first… READ THE REST
Cydnii Wilde Harris juxtaposes two iconic horror films with Black male heroes: Night of the Living Dead and the original ending of Get Out, with director Jordan Peele's commentary on why it got changed. The effect is very interesting, but without context it's probably going to be make more sense viewers have seen both films,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ask any schmuck off the street who looks like they've been awake for ten years, and they'll tell you the same thing: The only thing that brings anyone comfort these days… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As an Apple user, you rely heavily on all your devices getting you through the day, so there's nothing truly worse than experiencing low-battery anxiety. With the small and functional nature of the Apple… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. 2022 is well underway, and dry January is far behind us (and thank goodness for that). However, the weather is still a bit chilly these days, and the idea of running… READ THE REST