Automation is reaching new heights daily. The dual fields of robotics and artificial intelligence have rendered science fiction concepts tangible in ways that have had beneficial and adverse impacts on the lives of humans. One of the most discussed consequences of robotics is the loss of traditional jobs. The increasing complexity of machines allows for outsourcing menial jobs that provide gainful employment for millions of humans to automatons. The Instagram post linked above contains one such example.

Japan has always led the charge when it comes to technological innovation. Now it seems as if they're venturing to take the concept into the service industry. You get a brief glimpse at the Japanese Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza in the post. Staffed entirely by artificial intelligence, Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza is the World's first robot hotel. If this trend continues, workers in customer service are bound to feel the pinch of automation.