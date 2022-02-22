Customers with "unusual" symptoms accuse Las Vegas restaurant of serving food laced with THC

A restaurant in Las Vegas shut down earlier this month after more than 30 customers left the establishment feeling ill with "unusual" symptoms, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. Symptoms ranged from blurry vision and a faster heart rate to numbness, tingling, and even hallucinations. Some who got medical help tested positive for THC, and now suspect the restaurant — Secret of Siam — served food spiked with THC.

From HuffPost:

Patrons of the Secret of Siam restaurant located on Centennial Center Boulevard reported increased heart rates, blurred vision, disorientation, loss of consciousness, and numbness or tingling within hours of being at the restaurant.

The Health District is asking anyone who ate there in January or February to take a survey on its website. Las Vegas police also have fielded some reports of illness.

The restaurant opened in 2019 and consistently passed inspection reports, KTNV-TV in Las Vegas has reported.

Some customers have told local news outlets they suspect their food was tainted with THC — the compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation — after seeking medical attention and testing positive for it.