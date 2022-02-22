Four-year-old shoots at Police after father arrested over McDonald's order gone wrong

A McDonald's customer was being arrested for threateningly displaying a firearm in hopes of having his drive-thru order corrected, as he was being led to the police car his four-year-old son pointed a gun out the car window at the police. A single shot was fired as an officer pushed the firearm away. Luckily the children were not subject to a hail of gun fire.

NBC News:

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said in a statement that officers were called to a McDonald's in Midvale, a city in Salt Lake County, at around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a man brandishing a firearm at employees after receiving a wrong order.

While taking the father into custody, an officer turned back toward the vehicle and saw a gun pointing out from the rear window, the department said. After alerting other law enforcement, the officer swiped the gun to the side as a round was fired from the weapon.

According to police, the weapon was fired by a 4-year-old child sitting in the back seat of the car with a 3-year-old sibling.

During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that the father had instructed the child to fire at police. They said the man was still in custody as of Monday.