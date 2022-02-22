Like glitchy robots straight out of Stepford, propaganda pushers such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham are literally repeating years-old Hillary Clinton disinformation word-for-word, their stale rants so identical they eerily line up perfectly when played simultaneously.
Fox hosts repeat their Hillary lies verbatim over the years in this creepy overlap video
