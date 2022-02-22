How to make a ⅓ scale Mac Plus from a Raspberry Pi Zero

In his Instructables article, cgenco shows how to make a cute tiny Mac Plus with a Raspberry Pi Zero and a 3D printed case. The floppy drive slot accepts an SD card!
[via Bruce Sterling]
