Some people prefer Wordle as it was before the Gray Lady injected her code into the game. They say the words are more difficult, or they don't like the font, or they simply don't like the New York Times for being propagandists during Bush/Cheney's Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) big lie and for publishing sympathetic stories about American Nazis. Whatever the reason, they want to play the old Wordle. And thanks to the Internet Archive, there's a way. Let Dr. Drang show you how.
How to use the pre-NYT version of Wordle
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- wordle
Wordle is "too hard" after New York Times took over, say users
"Ever since NYTimes bought Wordle, the game got a lil too hard. I ain't playing no more. This embarrassing score. I had to use two different browsers for extra guess and still barely got the word." Lisaliveson's tweet, above, reflects the sentiments of many Twitter users who are complaining that Wordle is using more difficult words now… READ THE REST
"Pussy", "pupal" and "agora" among words removed from Wordle after move to New York Times
Wordle's old home at powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/ now redirects to nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html, its perch after the Old Gray Lady bought the New Gray Game. The design is a little different—the "Wordle" logo is now set in Karnak, a typeface distinctive to the Times—and the daily game's fixed word list got an edit run too. Removed from future games… READ THE REST
Nerdle is Wordle but with mathematical equations
If you've done your daily Wordle, Lewdle and Absurdle and want a different challenge, try Nerdle: the same game concept but with equations rather than words. It's similar to the math game from UK game show Countdown but not quite so strictly formed. Pictured above is yesterday's solution (and my guesses) if you're wondering what… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST
Learn how to make beautiful tunes with this $40 music production bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ask any schmuck off the street who looks like they've been awake for ten years, and they'll tell you the same thing: The only thing that brings anyone comfort these days… READ THE REST
Charge your Apple Watch on the go with this keychain for just $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As an Apple user, you rely heavily on all your devices getting you through the day, so there's nothing truly worse than experiencing low-battery anxiety. With the small and functional nature of the Apple… READ THE REST