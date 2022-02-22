How to use the pre-NYT version of Wordle

Some people prefer Wordle as it was before the Gray Lady injected her code into the game. They say the words are more difficult, or they don't like the font, or they simply don't like the New York Times for being propagandists during Bush/Cheney's Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) big lie and for publishing sympathetic stories about American Nazis. Whatever the reason, they want to play the old Wordle. And thanks to the Internet Archive, there's a way. Let Dr. Drang show you how.