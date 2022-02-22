If you've had your COVID-19 booster you may not need another shot for years

The New York Times is reporting that a number of studies have found T-cell response after vaccination with any of the 4 main COVID-19 vaccines should present a strong defense against the disease and its variants for years.

New York Times:

Specialized immune cells called T cells produced after immunization by four brands of Covid vaccine — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax — are about 80 percent as powerful against Omicron as other variants, the research found. Given how different Omicron's mutations are from previous variants, it's very likely that T cells would mount a similarly robust attack on any future variant as well, researchers said.

This matches what scientists have found for the SARS coronavirus, which killed nearly 800 people in a 2003 epidemic in Asia. In people exposed to that virus, T cells have lasted more than 17 years. Evidence so far indicates that the immune cells for the new coronavirus — sometimes called memory cells — may also decline very slowly, experts said.

"Memory responses can last for ages," said Wendy Burgers, an immunologist at the University of Cape Town who led one of the studies, published in the journal Nature. "Potentially, the T-cell response is extremely long lived."