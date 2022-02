John Keston, who as the power-mad Gehn in 1997's Riven crafted himself a unique position in game history, died last week aged 97. Keston's turn in the sequel to Myst was wonderfully inveigling and convincing; Cyan, the creators of the award-winning series, announced his death online.

We're grateful to have been able to share in a tiny part of his journey, and we'd like to extend our love and condolences to his family and friends.

He was also a record-breaking long distance runner.