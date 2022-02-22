Snowboarder refuses to comply with ski resort's mask policy, fights with security

Mark Frauenfelder
Kagan Kaya/Shutterstock.com

A Canadian snowboarding dad acted like a toddler in front of his children by throwing a temper tantrum when he was instructed to wear a mask. His struggle with security guards caused the chair lift to stop operating. I can understand his frustration about having to wear a mask outside, but the ski resort gets to make its own rules. If this gentleman doesn't want to wear a mask while snowboarding he should make a hill of snow in his backyard and erect a sign that says "Masks Forbidden Here at Bad Example Dad Snowboarding Resort.