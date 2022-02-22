Tori Amos releasing "Little Earthquakes" graphic novel with contributors Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood, David Mack, and others

Tori Amos's classic Little Earthquakes album just had its 30th anniversary and she's releasing a graphic novel to celebrate. Contributors include the likes of Margaret Atwood, David Mack, and, of course, Amos's friend and collaborator Neil Gaiman. From Brooklyn Vegan:

It's the sequel to 2008's Comic Book Tattoo, which collects 51 stories inspired by her songs from different authors and artists; this collection features 24 stories, inspired by the 12 songs on Little Earthquakes and the 12 b-sides associated with the album and its singles. Rantz Hosley, who also edited Comic Book Tattoo, is assembling it, and he says, "Having been present during the writing of many of these songs, I can tell you they are inextricably bound to comics. They were on the early demo cassette that I snuck to Neil Gaiman at the San Diego Comic Con in 1991, telling him 'this is my friend, she sings about you, please don't sue her.' It's been too long since Comic Book Tattoo, and it's truly a pleasure to get to make comics with Tori again."

The hardcover Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album will be available on its own, in an oversized version that also includes vinyl of the album and a B-sides picture disc and art prints, or a fancy signed and numbered edition (seen below).