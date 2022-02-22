Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a crowd it's time for the GOP to fight each other

Qongresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is so hell-bent on instigating a civil war, she doesn't care anymore where the sandline is drawn. Speaking at an America First rally to support god-fearing, college-bashing candidate Christian Collins, she turned on her own tribe.

"We're done with the Bushes — that whole Bush-Cheney wing of the party needs to go," she said to the MAGA crowd in Texas on Saturday.

"It's time to embrace the Civil War in the GOP."

Yes, it's time, it's time! Perhaps democracy can be saved after all.

(See two videos below.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene in Texas: "We're done with the Bushes. That whole Bush / Cheney wing of the party needs to go." pic.twitter.com/Tm8AiPEOhV — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 21, 2022