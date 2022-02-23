An adorable mom interrupts her adult son with a surprise visit while he is reporting for ABC

ABC6 journalist Myles Harris was at work in Ohio — reporting on the street — when his proud mom decided to pay him a visit. Driving up in her car, she interrupts him while he's speaking into the camera to yell out her window, "Hi baby!"

Like the kid at school whose excited mother barges onto the playground unannounced, his mixed reaction is hilarious — looking both embarrassed and amused while trying to hide a bit of pride. "I'm trying to work right now!" he tells his mom before introducing her to his co-worker. He then hurries her along with the good excuse that cars are piling up behind her.