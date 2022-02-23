Apple store siege ends with gunman run over while pursuing fleeing hostage

A 27-year-old gunman demanded €200m (~$230m) in cryptocurrency after taking hostages at an Amsterdam Apple store, but ended up getting run over by a cop when one of his prisoners made a break for it.

Here's footage of the final moments of the incident, as shot by a bystander and posted online. Near the beginning, you can see the gunman manhandling the hostage, a 44-year-old British man, while negotiating with police surrounding the store. Footage of the hostage fleeing begins about 1m 20s in.

The gunman was subsequently arrested and is being treated for his injuries, according to local media.