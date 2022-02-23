Dying person's brain scan suggests possibility that life really does flash before your eyes before death

An 87-year-old man was undergoing an electroencephalography (EEG) when he suffered a heart attack and died. According to an international team of researchers, the brain scans recorded in the 30 seconds before and after his death revealed very unexpected brain activity that could possibly indicate that his life flashed before his eyes, as the saying goes.

"Given that cross-coupling between alpha and gamma activity is involved in cognitive processes and memory recall in healthy subjects, it is intriguing to speculate that such activity could support a last 'recall of life' that may take place in the near-death state," the researchers wrote in the scientific journal Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience.

From The Guardian: