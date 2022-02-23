Martin Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate in Florida, is so confident of his power that he openly threatens a cop pulling him over for speeding—after she warns him her bodycam is on.

"I'll just call your Chief. You know who I am, right? You're going to do this? Big mistake. You're making career decisions."

Florida congressional candidate threatens cop pulling him over—"you know who I am, right?"—and gets in a jab about her ethnicity pic.twitter.com/3eGrdgO2sX

Jacob Ogles reports:

Immediately after being pulled over, Beskin in the video walks to Hyde's vehicle window and speaks to him about why she pulled him over. She had tagged Hyde driving 57 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone.

"You don't need to point at me, officer," Hyde tells Beskin. "I'll just call the Chief. You know who I am, right?"

Beskin says she does, and later in the video is seen privately saying his name to dispatch.

"The driver is being extremely uncooperative," she states. "Martin Hyde. I just gave him three tickets."

Hyde during the stop not only alludes to calling Rex Troche, but says he will call Marlon Brown, the city manager, and then the Mayor. He at one point asks "Is it your Russian immigrant status that makes you talk to people like this?" Beskin is originally from Latvia and speaks both Russian and English.