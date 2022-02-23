How Disney botched Doug

Doug was a cartoon that always felt unique. Whereas other shows in the 90s centered on anthropomorphic leads and zaniness, Doug had a relatable charm that felt grounded in comparison. As Nickelodeon expanded its slate of Nicktoons in the mid-90s, Doug took a backseat to other offerings, but it remained a fan favorite. Unfortunately, by the end of the 90s, Disney, via ABC, acquired the rights of Doug, and the show changed significantly. As a kid, it was hard to pinpoint what felt off about Disney's Doug, but the show seemed drastically different than its Nickelodeon iteration. On the one hand, the tonal shift matched the main characters' growth, but the show felt neutered for lack of a better term.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Toon Fridge goes into the history behind the Disney deal and how Doug lost its identity. Spoiler alert: a lot of it had to do with Billy West leaving.