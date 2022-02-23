March for Life rally-goers don't know what the word "adoption" means

Carla Sinclair

Many folk at the March for Life rally last month were protesting a woman's right to choose, while another faction of the righteous right held up a sign telling people to choose adoption. But when asked by Good Liars prankster Jason Selvig how many children each of them adopted, a couple of women didn't even understand what the word "adoption" meant, responding, "None. I had children 'of my own.'"