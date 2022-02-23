Netflix paid con artist Anna Sorokin $320k and made her the star of her victims' story

Anna Sorokin, a convicted con-artist who fleeced friends and business alike out of huge sums of money, was paid at least $320,000 by Netflix for her story. Moreover, she is now the titular star of a fawning fictionalized drama, Inventing Anna, which casts her in a sympathetic light—and her victims as deserving hypocrites.

Rachel Williams, whose writing in Vanity Fair exposed Sorokin's crimes to a wide audience, was conned out of $60,000 by her. Williams receoved a particularly vicious treatment in the show, which was created and produced by Shonda Rimes. Here's how Netflix describes Williams, the unambigious victim of a convicted fraudster:

"a natural-born follower whose blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit, and her life. But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna's greatest creation."

This kind of cliche-infested mindset characterizes the show's storytelling—I watched until it had scenes of journalists talking like this to each other and I just couldn't go on.

Williams has good points about the problems here: that the purpose of the show is to create empathy for someone incapable of empathy, and that glamorizing unrepentant living criminals is uniquely problematic.

But here's another way of looking at it. Maybe it's glamorizing, though it's an important warning too. That Netflix and Shonda Rimes(!) ended up hyping Sorokin like this is testament to Sorokin's outstanding abilities as a con artist. They were marks. The gift of the con artist is to make marks blind to the self-destructive consequences of their own actions. They transmute the mark's empathy into confidence, make the mark pay the tab, then burn them to the ground.

As Sorokin herself told the BBC after it emerged how much she was getting paid and was asked if crime pays: "it did."