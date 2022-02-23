San Francisco's sinking, leaning Millennium Tower also sliding horizontally

Jason Weisberger

The slow-motion disaster of San Francisco's Millennium Tower sounds worse than we previously knew. The tower is not just sinking into the soft mud, it is also sliding laterally and causing new problems. Naturally, building engineer Ron Hamburger acknowledges there is "horizontal movement" however he also told NBC Bay Area that "the building is not at risk due to this movement, or any movement" which seems optimistic.