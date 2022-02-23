The slow-motion disaster of San Francisco's Millennium Tower sounds worse than we previously knew. The tower is not just sinking into the soft mud, it is also sliding laterally and causing new problems. Naturally, building engineer Ron Hamburger acknowledges there is "horizontal movement" however he also told NBC Bay Area that "the building is not at risk due to this movement, or any movement" which seems optimistic.
San Francisco's sinking, leaning Millennium Tower also sliding horizontally
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Look out below!
Give your muscles a break with this $50 portable massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been doing a good job with your New Years' fitness resolutions, you might be feeling a little sore right about now. But that's just a sign that you're doing… READ THE REST
Behold, a pen with the power to translate languages and talk back to you
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Suppose you're an enthusiastic international traveler that loves to learn about new cultures and embrace all languages. In that case, the NEWYES Scan Reader pen will be your new favorite device. This is a forward-thinking multifunctional pen… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST