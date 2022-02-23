Texas Gov. Greg Abbot begins gruesome persecution of trans children and their parents

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has ordered Family and Protective Services to investigate all trans children in Texas and their parents. Threatening criminal action, Abbot is demanding teachers, doctors and caregivers report any child suspected of being trans and parents who support them.

Abbot's letter to Family and Protective Services makes it clear that parents consenting to gender-conforming surgery will be considered child abuse in Texas.

Hopefully, Griswold v. Connecticut sets up a precedent for this being struck as unconstitutional, but it'll have to go to court first.