Warning: this campaign ad from Alex Walker, a candidate running for the Democratic nod to face off against Colorado's absolute cesspool Lauren Boebert is really, disgusting. I am not sure it really gets his point across either.

It is very gross, much like Boebert, but I am not sure this is how to win in a Democratic primary. Walker depicts Colorado under a very literal 'shitstorm' and depicts Boebert spraying her constituents with a hose of human effluent.