This short horror film contains a goldmine of bizarre imagery and characters

What Lurks Within is an 18-minute DIY horror film by Frank Paul that contains a goldmine of bizarre imagery and characters. There are terrifying masks galore, including someone in an evil Mickey Mouse head. Despite the murder and creepiness, the film has some pretty campy elements and much of the horror is depicted in vibrant and colorful lighting.
