Recently released video shows a Florida drawbridge in Palm Beach County that jumped the gun, lifting a car that had been forced to stop when gates closed in front of it. The Honda Accord was raised to a near 90 degree angle before the car, fortunately, rolled safely forward onto the road in front of it. According to ABC, the bridge operator, who was later fired, neglected to check the bridge for cars before raising it.
Watch a drawbridge take a car on a harrowing joyride
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- accidents
- Florida drawbridges
NTSB's preliminary report on the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh
President Biden got press to die for when he visited Pittsburgh last week to tout his administration's infrastructure push: one of the city's rotting bridges suddenly collapsed while he was in town, tipping several cars and a commuter bus into its own crumpled remains. No-one really died, fortunately, and the National Transport Safery Board is… READ THE REST
Man walking around carrying his severed arm saved by tree trimmers trained in tourniquets
One early morning last month in Lewiston, Maine, city arborists spotted a man stumbling down the street carrying his own severed arm that had been cut off at the shoulder. Acting quickly, the tree trimmers called emergency services before putting their tourniquet training to use. The fellow, Abdiaziz Hussein, 25, is recovering but there is… READ THE REST
Reporter unharmed after being hit by car on live TV
In this broadcast, WSAZ's Tori Yorgey is about to report on treacherous road conditions in Dunbar, West Virginia, only to experience the consequences of them herself. The footage is alarming but Yorgey was unharmed. Come for the hit, stay for the contrast between Yorgey's "in shock but cock-a-hoop" demeanor with the in-studio anchor's "robot bemused… READ THE REST
Give your muscles a break with this $50 portable massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been doing a good job with your New Years' fitness resolutions, you might be feeling a little sore right about now. But that's just a sign that you're doing… READ THE REST
Behold, a pen with the power to translate languages and talk back to you
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Suppose you're an enthusiastic international traveler that loves to learn about new cultures and embrace all languages. In that case, the NEWYES Scan Reader pen will be your new favorite device. This is a forward-thinking multifunctional pen… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST