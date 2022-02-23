Watch a drawbridge take a car on a harrowing joyride

Recently released video shows a Florida drawbridge in Palm Beach County that jumped the gun, lifting a car that had been forced to stop when gates closed in front of it. The Honda Accord was raised to a near 90 degree angle before the car, fortunately, rolled safely forward onto the road in front of it. According to ABC, the bridge operator, who was later fired, neglected to check the bridge for cars before raising it.

🎥 SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: WPBF obtained video of a driver getting stuck on the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana when it went up with the car still on it in October. The bridge tender has since been fired, Palm Beach County says. pic.twitter.com/RukI9SXlXn — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) February 23, 2022