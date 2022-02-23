What does English sound like to people in Japan? Yuta, who runs a popular YouTube channel about Japan, asked people in the street to speak nonsense with an American or English accent. The most interesting thing is how they spoke much more animatedly and gesticulated when they adopted the accent.
Watch: Japanese people demonstrate what English sounds like to them
