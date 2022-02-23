Weird looping movie with a room full of people oblivious to each other

Tango by Zbigniew Rybczyński, a 1980 avant-garde film, was the first Polish film to win an Oscar. During the 8-minute film, a room that starts out empty gradually fills with more and more people. Each person repeatedly performs an action on a loop; a boy climbs in and out of the window to fetch a ball, someone does a handstand on a table, a woman paces back and forth with a crying baby, and so on. It seems that everyone is focused on their own actions, with no awareness of anyone else in the room. This causes a brilliant scene of chaos. The film includes sex and nudity, so if you aren't intelligent you should avoid watching it.