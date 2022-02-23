Tango by Zbigniew Rybczyński, a 1980 avant-garde film, was the first Polish film to win an Oscar. During the 8-minute film, a room that starts out empty gradually fills with more and more people. Each person repeatedly performs an action on a loop; a boy climbs in and out of the window to fetch a ball, someone does a handstand on a table, a woman paces back and forth with a crying baby, and so on. It seems that everyone is focused on their own actions, with no awareness of anyone else in the room. This causes a brilliant scene of chaos. The film includes sex and nudity, so if you aren't intelligent you should avoid watching it.
Weird looping movie with a room full of people oblivious to each other
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- experimental film
"chekhovOS" transforms a Russian classic into an interactive online game
At the height of pandemic life, the Needham, MA-based Arlekin Players found some surprising international theatrical success by live-streaming plays over Zoom with elaborate set designs that embraced the limitations of the laptop screen. For their next trick, they've transformed Chekhov's classic play The Cherry Orchard into an interactive online game of sorts, that's already… READ THE REST
Watch "Portal," a trippy and evocative experimental short
Designer Takayuki Sato wanted to turn his artist logo into a sci-fi short, and the result is "Portal." READ THE REST
Watch "Zen for Film" (1965), a film about nothing, and everything
Video artist Nam June Paik's "Zen for Film" (1964) is a projection of clear film leader. The image changes over time as dust and imperfections become visible. From the Bard Graduate Center gallery: Inherent in the work's material and conceptual aspects are notions of chance, trace, changeability, boredom, silence, and nothingness. With Zen for Film,… READ THE REST
Learn how to fine-tune your pics with these $25 Photoshop classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If a picture is worth a thousand words, you're going to want to make sure the story of your life is told correctly and not like a Brothers Grimm fairytale. Unfortunately, if… READ THE REST
Give your muscles a break with this $50 portable massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been doing a good job with your New Years' fitness resolutions, you might be feeling a little sore right about now. But that's just a sign that you're doing… READ THE REST
Behold, a pen with the power to translate languages and talk back to you
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Suppose you're an enthusiastic international traveler that loves to learn about new cultures and embrace all languages. In that case, the NEWYES Scan Reader pen will be your new favorite device. This is a forward-thinking multifunctional pen… READ THE REST