Biosphere's album Substrata is an ambient classic

Substrata is the third studio album by Biosphere (Geir Jenssen), a Norwegian electronic musician. This ambient treasure was released in 1997 and has a theme of snowy mountains, glaciers, running water, and blowing wind. Its sounds are both peaceful and suspenseful, similar to the way one might feel while venturing through the icy wilderness. Substrata constantly ranks within the top 5 ambient albums on the Hyperreal ambient mailing list, and Pitchfork placed it at number 38 on its list of the 50 Best Ambient Albums of All Time in 2016.