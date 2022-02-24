Here's yet another gun-toting Republican in an anti-Democrat ad

Here we go again. Another Republican pretending to be a badass as they brandish a rifle in an anti-Democrat video.

This week, it's JR Majewski, an Ohio Republican candidate for Congress who attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally. In the video, he shows images of AOC, Ilhan Omar, Colin Kaepernick, and President Joe Biden, and then walks toward the camera with a rifle as he says he will "do whatever it takes to return this country back to its former glory." And then he cocks his gun.

Other videos threatening Democrats with guns include those by Michael Flynn, Lauren Boebert, and Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon — and if you count swords, we can add Paul Gosar's bizarre video to the list, in which he fatally slashes a titan with AOC's head attached.

The theme might seem old and unimaginative at this point, but don't be fooled — it's the repeated signaling they are going for.