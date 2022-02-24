Russian stock market drops 44%, worst day on record

The Russian stock market opened with a massive drop in share prices after a delayed opening on Thursday. Exchange officials have "blocked short-selling of shares in a bid to halt the slide," reports The Moscow Times. The Russian ruble also fell to an all-time low against the euro and the U.S. dollar.
Putin probably doesn't mind so much. From Bloomberg:
Stephen Kotkin, a historian and Russia expert at Princeton University once told me, the entire country is Putin's piggy bank. He can reach into any company or account he wants whenever he needs something. He probably doesn't need to hide money outside of Russia at all.