The Apple Incident is an intriguing short animation about a gloomy city invaded by flying apples

The Apple Incident is a short animation by Kunio Kato about a gloomy city that is affected by some surreal happenings. One day, gigantic apples begin raining down from the sky. When the humans decide to eat them, they grow apples out of their heads. The eerie ambient music combined with the apples slowly drifting down from the heavans makes me think of a UFO invasion, but in the form of giant fruits. I have to admit, these mysterious apples spooked me!
