The first image for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is here

Christopher Nolan has reached that prestigious tier of directorial clout where he can generate interest for an upcoming project through casting and a title alone. Nolan's new project Oppenheimer- a biopic based on the eponymous father of the atom bomb- is already poised to become one of his biggest hits ever. In addition to a stellar cast(featuring frequent Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Rami Malek), Oppenheimer is also Nolan's first film for his new studio Universal. The film's expectations and intrigue among Nolan addicts and cinephiles alike are unreal.

Earlier this week, to appease his frothing fans, Nolan released the first image of Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer. Even though it's just a black and white photo of Murphy—an actor I've seen a million times—I'm as stoked for the film as a kid steps away from entering Disney World on Christmas morning. Here's hoping that Nolan and crew can stick the landing.