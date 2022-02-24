Watch live video feed of Kyiv as Russia launches military assault

The Washington Post has a live video feed of Kyiv streaming on YouTube. From this vantage, it doesn't look like much is happening. Traffic seems light for 3:14pm local time, but I don't know what traffc usually looks like there. I've been watching for a few minutes and have seen few pedestrians.
YouTube description:
Flashes could be seen and explosions could be heard in Kyiv, a city of 3 million people, as a senior Ukrainian official said the city's main airport was under assault. Explosions could also be heard in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, which lies about 25 miles from the border with Russia. A Ukrainian official also said the city of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, was being shelled. Read more.