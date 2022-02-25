Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbot published a letter urging the state's Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of trans and gender non-conforming youth existing, or of adults loving and supporting their children who are trans and/or gender non-conforming. He is able to do this because, of August 2021, Texas law has designated pretty any method of addressing any sort of gender dysphoria as a criminal act of "child abuse."

Greg Abbot has officially directed Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all trans children in Texas and prosecuting their parents as child abusers. He has also instructed all teachers, doctors, and caregivers to begin reporting any trans students they see. pic.twitter.com/AO4FdYNuym

Meanwhile, Chuck Tingle, walking manifestation of unbridled optimism and acclaimed writer of such literary classics as Space Raptor Butt Invasion, Bigfoot Pirates Haunt My Balls, Pounded in the Butt By My Own Butt, Slammed In The Butthole By My Concept Of Linear Time, Pounded In The Butt By The Sentient Manifestation Of My Own Ignorant Climate Change Denial, and of course, the classic Pounded In The Butt By My Book "Pounded In The Butt By My Book 'Pounded In The Butt By My Book "Pounded In The Butt By My Book 'Pounded In The Butt By My Own Butt'"'", noticed that the web domain located any GovernorAbbott.com was curiously unused and thus available for sale. So Mr. Tingle bought the site, and turned it into a resource for trans charities pushing back against this absolutely inhumane act:

Do you like saying you're for small government then building a hate based platform around exerting power over other people whose lives are none of your business? I do too!

Do you claim to care about your community but waste funds on border wall projects that statistically don't work and are ethically abhorrent? I do too!

Have you stared into the cosmic abyss and heard the moans of a thousand collapsing stars, shaking and drooling as time stretches into an endless gaping maw? Shal T'Chull Suggahall!

If you're not frothing at the mouth with belligerent hatred and ignorant bigotry, then maybe supporting Gorg Abbott isn't for you!

If something seems off about this website, it's possible you may actually be a decent human being!

If you find yourself questioning the leadership of someone so committed to hatred, consider donating to these charities instead:

• Transgender Law Center

• Trans Lifeline

• Sylvia Rivera Law Project