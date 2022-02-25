Final words of 13 Ukrainian island border guards to Russian invaders: "Go f*ck yourself!" 

A Russian battleship radioed an order for 13 guards on tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender. The guards replied, "Russian warship, go fuck yourself!" They were the guards' final words before the Russians killed them all.

This meme has been doing the rounds. It says "go fuck yourself". The defiant last words of 13 Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island in the Black Sea, after they were given an ultimatum by a Russian warship to surrender or die. pic.twitter.com/Hjik712JgF

From The Washington Post:

Throughout much of Thursday, a group of some 13 border guards had attempted to protect the island, Zelensky said in a televised address. All were killed and will be honored posthumously.

The soldiers became a symbol of Ukraine's defiance and courage after news of their encounter with a Russian fleet made rounds across social media.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said Russian forces told the island's Ukrainian garrison to surrender "to avoid bloodshed," according to the audio he posted.

The soldiers refused and a deadly artillery strike soon followed.