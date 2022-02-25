After Russia invaded Ukraine this week, the people who run Formula 1 had to deal with the problem of the Russian Grand Prix: so much money, but so much bad press! After an ambiguous wait-and-see statement that suggested they wanted it to go ahead, top drivers—including three world champions—announced that they would not go to the country to compete. As if by magic, Formula 1 founds its ethics—if only in the final sentence of another mealy-mouthed statement, plainly workshopped to allow the event to go ahead anyway if the invasion is old news by September.
Formula 1 didn't want to cancel the Russian Grand Prix, but then the drivers canceled it for them
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
Prevent middle-of-the-night toe stubs with this motion sensor toilet light
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even if you try not to drink anything an hour or two before you hit the hay, you may still find yourself stumbling to the bathroom at an ungodly hour almost every night… READ THE REST
This course teaches you how to make best cocktails on the planet
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What if happy hour was every hour? We could attain world peace, but that would mean we'd need more mixologists. Unfortunately, that will probably never happen. Fortunately, the earth has been… READ THE REST
Learn how to fine-tune your pics with these $25 Photoshop classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If a picture is worth a thousand words, you're going to want to make sure the story of your life is told correctly and not like a Brothers Grimm fairytale. Unfortunately, if… READ THE REST