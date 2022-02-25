Gentleman arrested for sneaking into New York police station, spotted in commanding officer's office

On Wednesday night, Carlos Luciano, 28, allegedly snuck through a window at a New York Police Department station in the Bronx. Officers spotted him inside a deputy inspector's office but he gave chase throughout the building until they were able to grab him.
According to police, Luciano lives a half-mile from the police station and has never had trouble with the law before.
From the New York Post:
He was arrested without incident and charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, cops said.
His motive was unclear Thursday.
image: crop of "Front view of the NYPD Bx 52nd Police Precinct Station House and Stable. Norwood Bronx." by Hugo L. González (CC BY-SA 4.0)