At full-speed, fish stick heir Tucker Carlson is a 21st-century Father Coughlin. At half-speed he's just as much of a pro-fascist creep, and an obnoxious drunk to boot.
Jimmy Kimmel slows down Tucker Carlson praising Putin and the results are hilarious
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tucker carlson
In cringe-worthy appearance, Ted Cruz ordered to kiss Tucker Carlson's ring
In the days leading up to the first anniversary of the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol, Sen. Ted "Cancun" Cruz (R-TX) acknowledged the tragedy by saying, "We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week, and it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol. We saw the men… READ THE REST
Tucker Carlson guest: "We don't need a military that's women- or gay-friendly," we need "Type -A men who want to sit on a throne of Chinese skulls"
Conservative show host Jesse Kelly was invited on Tucker Carlson to share his opinion on the U.S. military. Kelly is unhappy with the fact that the military has women and gay people in it. He believes it should consist of "Type -A men who want to sit on a throne of Chinese skulls." I will… READ THE REST
Tucker Carlson's sage warning: Covid will "feminize" you
Tucker Carlson thinks catching Covid will "feminize" you. And if you're wondering what being "feminized" means, look no further than the Alpha Trumpanzee to explain (video below). "Covid takes away the life force from people, it does feminize people," Carlson told British broadcaster Nigel Farage yesterday when sharing his manly wisdom about Boris Johnson. This… READ THE REST
Prevent middle-of-the-night toe stubs with this motion sensor toilet light
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even if you try not to drink anything an hour or two before you hit the hay, you may still find yourself stumbling to the bathroom at an ungodly hour almost every night… READ THE REST
This course teaches you how to make best cocktails on the planet
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What if happy hour was every hour? We could attain world peace, but that would mean we'd need more mixologists. Unfortunately, that will probably never happen. Fortunately, the earth has been… READ THE REST
Learn how to fine-tune your pics with these $25 Photoshop classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If a picture is worth a thousand words, you're going to want to make sure the story of your life is told correctly and not like a Brothers Grimm fairytale. Unfortunately, if… READ THE REST