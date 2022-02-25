Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance's "I don't really care" comments on Ukraine look even worse today

As Ukraine faces its second day of Russia's full-scale attack, which has killed at least 137 civilians and soldiers and displaced 100,000 Ukrainians so far, Ohio Republican candidate for US Senate J.D. Vance's callous opinion of the democratic country is worth a revisit.

Retweeting his own post from last week, @RonFilipkowsi reminds us of the Hillbilly Elegy author's fascist, anti-humanitarian stance.

"I think it's ridiculous that we are focused on this border in Ukraine," the Russian stooge said last week. "I got to be honest with you, I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another."