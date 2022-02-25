Ukrainian President Zelensky has not fled Ukraine.
Responding to Russian misinformation that he fled, Zelensky speaks: "We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine."
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
