These Jeff Spicoli-esque characters in this 1997 Carl's Jr. commercial share how they invented the lava lamp while high on life

Popkin

This Carl's Jr. commercial from 1997 features two hippies who talk like Jeff Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and tell the tale of how they invented the lava lamp: They were eating Carl's Jr. burgers on the couch one day, when some sauce spilled off a burger and into their goldfish's bowl. They stare at the bowl together, bewildered. Then, they get the genius idea to make lamps that resemble the fish bowl full of sauce-globs.