This anti-marriage-a-wanna PSA put out by the hilariously corrupt sham orginazation Partnership for a Drug-Free America shows a commercial for a surfing monkey themed coin bank. A stoned fellow named Scott calls in and speaks to the woman narrating the commercial, who asks him if he just purchased 15 surfing monkey banks. He lets out a stoned chuckle and replies "yeah." Moral of the story? The devil's lettuce will make you buy way more surfing monkey banks then you actually need. Tsk tsk, Scott. You shouldn't be buying monkey banks. You should be buying the cigarettes, booze, and addictive prescription drugs made by the funders of Partnership for a Drug-Free America instead!
This anti-pot PSA warns that smoking the devil's lettice may cause you to purchase too many surfing monkey statues
