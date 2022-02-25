This is the US military's $200k drone that fits in your palm

FLIR Systems' Pd-100 Black Hornet 3, aka the Personal Reconnaissance System (PRS), is seven inches long and weighs less than 1.6 ounces. It does not have any weaponry onboard. Yet. It apparently costs $195,000. From Military TV:

The complete system comes with a docking station for two drones that keeps them protected when not in use, as well as a hand-held touchscreen device and a controller.

The most obvious difference between the Black Hornet Nano and traditional UAVs like the Global Hawk, MQ-9 Reaper, and new Loyal Wingman, is the size. Prox Dynamics AS, the Norwegian company responsible for creating the Black Hornet, made it its mission "to develop, produce and sell the world's smallest and most advanced" UAV.